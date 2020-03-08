A Super Worm Moon sets behind The Statue Of Liberty shortly before sunrise on Sunday, in New York City. Each month's full moon has been given different nicknames based on the time of year in which it occurs. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- A so-called "Super Worm Moon" leading into the spring season will shine in the sky for about three days beginning early Sunday morning.

The final full moon of winter began to shine early Sunday morning and will appear opposite the sun at 1:48 p.m. EDT on Monday appearing in the sky through Wednesday morning, according to NASA.

In the 1930s, the Maine Farmer's Almanac began ascribing names for the full moons based on various seasonal events observed by Native Americans.

This moon is known as the Worm Moon by southern tribes as it coincided with earthworms emerging from the ground as the ground thawed at the end of winter.

Northern tribes called it the Crow Moon, in reference to the cawing of crows as spring approached while other names include the Crust Moon, Sap Moon and Sugar Moon.

The moon is also a supermoon, which refers to a full moon that is within 90 percent of perigree, its closest approach to the earth.

As a result, the moon will appear brighter and larger in the night sky.

Upcoming full moons in April and May are also set to meet the threshold to be considered a supermoon.