Trending Stories

Scientists produce self-healing gel made out of bacteria-killing viruses
Historian unearths evidence that Istanbul directed Armenian genocide
Arctic wildfires continue to burn, releasing record amounts of CO2
Indigenous Congo foragers learn early to use sun for orientation
Light pollution may increase risk of West Nile virus jumping from birds to humans

Photo Gallery

 
Olympic medals are unveiled at ceremony in Tokyo

Latest News

Calgary Stampeders' Robertson Daniel intercepts pass in Joker face paint
Navy destroyer USS Paul Ignatius to be commissioned on Saturday
Hungarian man bikes to seven countries in 24 hours for Guinness record
Dorinda Medley says Luann de Lesseps friendship is 'different' after feud
Sofia Carson to star in Netflix dance film 'Feel the Beat'
 
