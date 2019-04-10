Trending Stories

Woolly mammoths, Neanderthals had similar genetic traits
Paleontologists find perfectly preserved dinosaur skin in South Korea
Alps to lose 90 percent of glacier volume by 2100
Google honors physicist Hedwig Kohn with new Doodle
Evolution puts speed limit on recovery of biodiversity after mass extinctions

Photo Gallery

 
Hasmonean-era village excavated in Jerusalem

Latest News

Watch live: Scientists to unveil images of black hole's event horizon
SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch set for 6:36 p.m. EDT
Nebraska scrambles to clear away cattle carcasses scattered by flooding
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, April 10, 2019
On This Day: Mexican revolutionary Emiliano Zapata killed
 
Back to Article
/