Google Doodle marks Olga Ladyzhenskaya's 97th birthday

March 7 (UPI) -- Google marked the 97th birthday of Russian mathematician Olga Ladyzhenskaya with a special Doodle on its homepage Thursday.

The first "O" in the word "Google" is filled with arrows, while the second shows a woman's face. A mathematical equation is written under the drawing, which is set in an oval with a yellow background.

Ladyzhenskaya was a high school math teacher for many years before she earned her PhD from Moscow State University and eventually became the head of the Laboratory of Mathematical Physics at the Steklov Mathematical Institute.

"The author of more than 250 papers, Ladyzhenskaya's methods for solving partial differential equations remain profoundly influential," Google noted.

"A member of the St. Petersburg Mathematical Society since 1959, she became its president in 1990. Beyond mathematics, she was also a lover of nature and the arts. Recognized by numerous international institutions, she was awarded the Lomonosov Gold Medal by the Russian Academy of Sciences in 2002 for her impressive contributions to the world of mathematics."

She died in 2004 at age 81.