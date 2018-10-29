Trending Stories

Fish evolved near shorelines, not in deep waters, study says
Two Milky Way satellite galaxies collide
New process could reduce cost of manufacturing plastic
Rice scientists say nanotube film could make for better batteries
Scientists ID new 'missing link' species between dinosaurs, birds

Photo Gallery

 
South Korean President Moon makes state visit to Paris

Latest News

Weird Al Yankovic announces 2019 North American tour
Social media site Gab taken offline after Pittsburgh synagogue attack
Firm in Japan could have transferred rare earth tech to North Korea
Suicide bomber targets police van, injures 8 officers in Tunisia
Man paddles world's largest pumpkin boat in Britain
 
Back to Article
/