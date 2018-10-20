Trending Stories

Earth's core is definitely solid, study finds
Scientists want to blast holes in clouds with laser to boost satellite communication
Chemists design world's first high-temperature single-molecule magnet
National Weather Service predicts wetter, milder winter for much of the U.S.
ULA launches military comms satellite on Atlas V rocket

Photo Gallery

 
2,000-year-old stone inscription on display in Jerusalem

Latest News

Netflix cancels 'Luke Cage' after two seasons
USC victims to split $215M in alleged sex abuse settlement
Students help scientist ID the sonic signatures of solar storms
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018
On This Day: Jacqueline Kennedy marries Aristotle Onassis
 
Back to Article
/