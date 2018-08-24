Trending Stories

Earth's earliest animals were strange sea creatures
Laziness is an effective survival skill, evolutionary biologists find
Crack formation captured in 3D in real time
Human-caused landslides on the uptick, study finds
Air pollution shortens global life expectancy by at least a year

Photo Gallery

 
Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd attend 'Ant-Man' premiere in Tokyo

Latest News

Black widow stows away to Scotland in crate
BTS releases new album, 'Idol' music video
Matt Bomer to guest star on 'Will & Grace'
Raytheon, Lockheed receive contract for Javelin missile upgrades
Danielle Staub to divorce after three months of marriage
 
Back to Article
/