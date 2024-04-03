Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 3 (UPI) -- A California police department said a bomb squad had to be summoned to its front lobby when a resident showed up with a box containing three grenades that turned out to be live.

The Pleasanton Police Department said on social media that a citizen visited the front lobby at police headquarters to turn over three grenades he found in his garage and assumed were inert.

"Unbeknownst to him, the grenades were live," the post said.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office's Bomb Squad was summoned to the station and carted the grenades off to be destroyed.

It was not clear how the explosives came to be stored in the resident's garage.

Police urged anyone who makes a similar discovery not to simply bring explosives to the police station.

"If you find any potentially dangerous explosives, please do not touch them," the post said.