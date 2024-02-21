Trending
Odd News
Feb. 21, 2024 / 5:47 PM

Missing Scottish Highland Games trophy found after nearly a century

By Ben Hooper
The Rose Bowl, a trophy awarded in The Cabrach Picnic and Games, part of the Scottish Highland Games, is returning to the competition after being lost for nearly a century. Photo courtesy of the Cabrach Trust
The Rose Bowl, a trophy awarded in The Cabrach Picnic and Games, part of the Scottish Highland Games, is returning to the competition after being lost for nearly a century. Photo courtesy of the Cabrach Trust

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Organizers of the Scottish Highland Games said a traditional silver trophy is returning to the competition after being lost for nearly a century.

The Cabrach Trust, which revived The Cabrach Picnic and Games as part of the Scottish Highland Games in 2022 after it was initially ended 87 years earlier, said the Rose Bowl trophy was found in Devon, England.

The trophy was introduced to the games in 1926 and served as the prize until The Cabrach Picnic and Games stopped being held in 1934.

Historians sought to locate the trophy once the games were revived, but all they could determine was that it was last in the possession of Ron Taylor, whose father, Charles Taylor, was the last to receive it as the top performer in the games.

The trust issued a public appeal for information about the Rose Bowl's whereabouts, and the appeal came to the attention of Adrian Taylor, 73, Ron Taylor's son.

Taylor, who came across the appeal after rediscovering the trophy while cleaning his house and researching its origins, traveled 600 miles to the Cabrach estate in Moray to return the trophy to trust officials.

"I could not believe it when I unsuspectingly answered the phone and found myself speaking with Adrian Taylor," Jonathan Christie, CEO of The Cabrach Trust, told BBC Scotland. "We are beyond delighted to welcome the Rose Bowl back to its rightful home and are indebted to Adrian for recognizing its significance to the Cabrach's rich culture and history."

