Missing Scottish Highland Games trophy found after nearly a century

|Advertisement
The trophy was introduced to the games in 1926 and served as the prize until The Cabrach Picnic and Games stopped being held in 1934.
Historians sought to locate the trophy once the games were revived, but all they could determine was that it was last in the possession of Ron Taylor, whose father, Charles Taylor, was the last to receive it as the top performer in the games.
The trust issued a public appeal for information about the Rose Bowl's whereabouts, and the appeal came to the attention of Adrian Taylor, 73, Ron Taylor's son.
Taylor, who came across the appeal after rediscovering the trophy while cleaning his house and researching its origins, traveled 600 miles to the Cabrach estate in Moray to return the trophy to trust officials.
"I could not believe it when I unsuspectingly answered the phone and found myself speaking with Adrian Taylor," Jonathan Christie, CEO of The Cabrach Trust, told BBC Scotland. "We are beyond delighted to welcome the Rose Bowl back to its rightful home and are indebted to Adrian for recognizing its significance to the Cabrach's rich culture and history."