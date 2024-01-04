Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 4, 2024 / 1:58 PM

Pittsburgh couple's dog eats $4,000 cash

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A Pittsburgh couple whose dog ate an envelope filled with $4,000 cash said they were able to recover $3,550 -- but it was dirty work.

Clayton Law said he and his wife, Carrie, were having a fence installed at their home in the Point Breeze neighborhood, and the workers requested to be paid in cash, so he left an envelope filled with $4,000 in $100 and $50 bills on the kitchen counter.

Advertisement

Law said he returned to the kitchen about 30 minutes later to find Cecil, the couple's 7-year-old goldendoodle, making a meal out of the cash.

"I walked back into the room and then all this cash was on the ground. He's just like this, standing there, and I'm just like oh my gosh, he ate some of this money and was in shock. I yelled to Carrie, 'He ate the money, he ate $4,000,'" Law told KDKA-TV.

The couple set about trying to reassemble the shredded bills, and came up with $1,500 worth of bills with serial numbers that were intact enough to have them replaced by their bank.

A couple more $100 bills were retrieved later in the evening when Cecil vomited, but the rest of the money involved a lot of waiting -- and a whole lot of very dirty work.

Advertisement

The couple sifted through Cecil's droppings for the next two days and used a utility sink to wash the shreds of paper so they could be taped back together.

"I never thought I'd be able to say I've laundered money, but there is apparently a first time for everything," Carrie Law told The Washington Post.

In the end, the couple were able to salvage $3,550.

The couple said they are going to mail the rest of the bill remnants to the U.S. Treasury Department in the hopes of recovering more of the money, but if not, they will at least have a fun story to tell their son one day.

"We've kept at least one of the torn-up bills so we can do a piece of artwork and frame it to commemorate the entire situation," Carrie Law said. "Not that we'd ever forget."

The Laws said Cecil, who is normally very well-behaved and has never so much as stolen food from the counter before, is out of the doghouse.

"We couldn't be mad at him -- he's a very lovable dog," Carrie Law said. "People often tell us there's a human trapped inside our dog."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Letter mailed in 1943 finally delivered to family 80 years later
Odd News // 56 minutes ago
Letter mailed in 1943 finally delivered to family 80 years later
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A letter mailed to an Illinois couple in 1943 was finally delivered to a family member 80 years later after resurfacing at a post office.
S.C. woman folds 10,000 Starburst wrappers into world's longest chain
Odd News // 2 hours ago
S.C. woman folds 10,000 Starburst wrappers into world's longest chain
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman earned a Guinness World Record when she spent four years folding Starburst candy wrappers into the world's longest candy wrapper chain.
Escaped sheep found wandering loose in Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Escaped sheep found wandering loose in Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Police in Niagara Falls, N.Y., responded to a report of a loose animal and ended up corralling an unusual escaped pet: a sheep.
Brazilian YouTubers build world's tallest Popsicle stick structure
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Brazilian YouTubers build world's tallest Popsicle stick structure
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A pair of Brazilian YouTubers broke a Guinness World Record by erecting a 78.1-foot tower made from Popsicle sticks.
Large crocodile jumps into Australian man's boat
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Large crocodile jumps into Australian man's boat
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Queensland, Australia, are investigating a report of a large crocodile that jumped out of the water and into an angler's boat.
Boy, 13, becomes first to ever beat 'Tetris' for Nintendo system
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Boy, 13, becomes first to ever beat 'Tetris' for Nintendo system
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old gamer is believed to be the first human to beat Tetris on the original Nintendo Entertainment System.
Christmas gift of a Powerball ticket wins D.C. woman $2 million
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Christmas gift of a Powerball ticket wins D.C. woman $2 million
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C., woman who received a Powerball ticket as a Christmas gift from her husband won a $2 million jackpot.
Bear squatter evicted from underneath British Columbia home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear squatter evicted from underneath British Columbia home
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A British Columbia family said they were shocked to learn the cause of their dog's erratic behavior: a bear living underneath their house.
WWII-era dummy bomb washes up on California beach
Odd News // 1 day ago
WWII-era dummy bomb washes up on California beach
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A mystery object that washed up on a California beach amid high waves turned out to be a U.S. Navy practice bomb dating back to World War II.
Texas woman bakes for 55 hours to attempt world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Texas woman bakes for 55 hours to attempt world record
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A Texas woman may have baked her way into the Guinness Book of World Records by spending 55 hours making tasty treats.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Oklahoma family's cat rescues small dog from two coyotes
Oklahoma family's cat rescues small dog from two coyotes
Pranksters hiding colored bulbs in Florida city's downtown display
Pranksters hiding colored bulbs in Florida city's downtown display
Wallet lost at Atlanta movie theater found 65 years later
Wallet lost at Atlanta movie theater found 65 years later
Large crocodile jumps into Australian man's boat
Large crocodile jumps into Australian man's boat
Recliner turns Michigan pothole in viral celebrity
Recliner turns Michigan pothole in viral celebrity
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement