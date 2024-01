Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Police in Niagara Falls, N.Y., responded to a report of a loose animal and ended up corralling an unusual escaped pet: a sheep.

The Niagara Falls Police Department said officers responded to a report of a sheep running loose in a field off 7th Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the location and reported hearing a sheep's bleating, but they were not immediately able to find the source of the sound.

The sheep was eventually located wandering through a resident's back yard and officers were able to contain it with help from an animal control officer.

The woolly suspect was taken to the Lakeview Animal Sanctuary while police work to identify its owner and determine how it came to be wandering loose.