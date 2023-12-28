Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- An Idaho man reclaimed a Guinness World Records title by using a nail to pop 200 balloons in 11.83 seconds.

David Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records, originally set the record at 14.77 seconds by arranging the balloons in a line on a wall and running with the nail to pop them.

Rush's record fell to another record-breaker with a time of 12.1 seconds, leading him to plan another attempt.

He enlisted the help of some local students to tape the balloons to the wall of the school gym, and he said they had to use some creative problem-solving skills to make the balloon line even across the doorway and a fire extinguisher.

Rush missed one balloon on his first sweep, but was able to get it on his return run. He said having to go back for three more missed balloons in his final run cost him some time, but he still managed to recapture the record with a time of 11.83 seconds.