Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers said a rare duck normally found in the Arctic was taken in for examination after turning up in the middle of an Indiana town. Hancock Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation said the 1-pound, long-tailed duck was found by a young girl in Greenfield and given the name Rosealini.

The duck, normally found in the Arctic and northern coastal areas, was brought to the rescue, where she was found to be a bit weak, but uninjured.

Officials said they do not know how Rosealini came to be about 25 miles east of Indianapolis.

"There are a few small retention ponds in the area where she was found, but no real bodies of water," Jen Hancock, the rescue's founder and director, told USA Today. "She was literally in the middle of town."

The rescue shared video of Rosealini being released into a body of water three days after her rescue.

"Once she regained her strength and finished her meds, she was more than ready to be wild again," Hancock said.

