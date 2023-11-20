Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 20, 2023 / 1:30 PM

Fish escapes death twice in 1 second -- from bird, lizard

By Mohammed Kathrada, LatestSightings.com
A fish escapes the beak of a bird and the teeth of a lizard all in a matter of seconds in Kruger National Park. Photo courtesy of LatestSightings.com
1 of 3 | A fish escapes the beak of a bird and the teeth of a lizard all in a matter of seconds in Kruger National Park. Photo courtesy of LatestSightings.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

One fish was just the luckiest, as it escaped the beak of a bird and the teeth of a lizard all in a matter of seconds.

Adele Sneyd, owner of Aeternum Creations and a wildlife photographer, captured the survival story while on safari in the Kruger National Park and shared it with LatestSightings.com.

Advertisement

"The S50, a tranquil dirt road in the north of the park, is my secret gem for special wildlife sightings. On this particular rainy morning, I was driving toward Nyawutsi Hide. The frogs were croaking, and the coolness of the rain just gave the drive a calm feel. I casually drove along the gravel without expecting too much. Little did I know, a real treat was waiting for me ahead.

"I had just arrived at the Nyawutsi waterhole when my luck changed. The scene began when a striated heron, a bird of patience, made its grand entrance from across the river. Positioning itself expertly, it began fishing from the rocky water's edge. Despite several attempts, the heron's beak came up empty each time. But persistence is key in the wild, right? So, the heron did not give up. Meanwhile, a sneaky water monitor appeared from the reeds, stealthily descending the rocky surface with an eye on the bird.

Advertisement

"And then, out of nowhere, a sizable tilapia, which is a type of fish, perhaps trying to escape the jaws of a croc that was trying to catch it from under, jumped onto the rocky bank, landing right in the middle of the lizard and the bird. The heron, seizing the moment, dived toward it. But wait, our water monitor wasn't just a silent observer. Leaping with surprising speed, it aimed for the tilapia, turning the scene into a split-second tug of war.

"The heron, startled by the lizard's speed and size, retreated instantly, causing the fish to fall in the middle of the two. The water monitor, fueled by determination (and perhaps a bit of greed), did not give it a second thought and tried to grab the fish again quickly.

"Luckily for the fish, the little hesitancy from the heron and the overly ambitious nature of the lizard was just what it needed. They gave the fish a quick window to escape, and it jumped straight back into the water. In the end, both the heron and the monitor were left with empty stomachs, but they sure left me with a story to remember."

This story appeared first on Latest Sightings.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Pilot helps book return to library across the country
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Pilot helps book return to library across the country
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A Kansas library shared the story of a children's book that was returned to the facility after being found by a pilot at an Atlanta airport.
Indian woman with 38 teeth earns Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Indian woman with 38 teeth earns Guinness World Record
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A 26-year-old woman from India was awarded a Guinness World Record for the number of teeth in her mouth: 38.
Blue balls on British beaches originated from power plant
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Blue balls on British beaches originated from power plant
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Thousands of mysterious blue rubber balls that washed up on British beaches in recent days originated from a power plant, officials said.
Loose llama corralled on busy Canadian highway
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Loose llama corralled on busy Canadian highway
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Canada's Ontario Provincial Police and Ministry of Transportation personnel came to the rescue of llama that escaped from its home and ended up running through traffic on a busy highway.
Puppy rescued from sewer pipe in Texas
Odd News // 2 days ago
Puppy rescued from sewer pipe in Texas
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Water crews in Texas came to the rescue of a puppy that fell into a sewer main and became stranded in a pipe.
Overdue book returned to England library after 45 years
Odd News // 2 days ago
Overdue book returned to England library after 45 years
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A library in England said a book was recently returned by an apologetic former patron who checked it out in 1976.
Costly cuisine: Five of the most expensive foods in the world
Odd News // 2 days ago
Costly cuisine: Five of the most expensive foods in the world
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Five of the most expensive foods in the world, including french fries, a grilled cheese sandwich, a crab cake, ice cream and a wheel of cheese.
'Unicorn' caught on trail camera at Arizona national park
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Unicorn' caught on trail camera at Arizona national park
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A "unicorn" caught on trail camera at Arizona's Petrified Forest National Park was a yearling male elk that prematurely lost one of its antlers.
Mass. woman receives $20,000 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets from FedEx
Odd News // 3 days ago
Mass. woman receives $20,000 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets from FedEx
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts woman was going through her FedEx deliveries when she found an unexpectedly heavy box with shocking contents: $20,000 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets.
Teen basketball star sinks nine half-court shots in a row to break record
Odd News // 3 days ago
Teen basketball star sinks nine half-court shots in a row to break record
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old high school senior broke a Guinness World Record on her lunch break by sinking nine basketball half-court shots in a row.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Company will pay someone $2,000 to watch 12 Hallmark movies
Company will pay someone $2,000 to watch 12 Hallmark movies
U.S. plumber bracing for 'Brown Friday' after Thanksgiving
U.S. plumber bracing for 'Brown Friday' after Thanksgiving
'Unicorn' caught on trail camera at Arizona national park
'Unicorn' caught on trail camera at Arizona national park
Florida man spots ball python on the loose while walking his dogs
Florida man spots ball python on the loose while walking his dogs
Masterpiece found hanging in French woman's kitchen headed to the Louvre
Masterpiece found hanging in French woman's kitchen headed to the Louvre
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement