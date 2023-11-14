Trending
Odd News
Nov. 14, 2023 / 12:30 PM

Three llamas on the loose in Ontario town

By Ben Hooper
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A trio of llamas are on the loose in an Ontario town, sparking a search involving a helicopter, a drone, a professional cowboy and over a dozen volunteers.

Samantha McKay said the llamas, named Lluka, Llewis and Todd, escaped from their pen at her home in The Blue Mountains on Friday when a door was accidentally left open.

The llamas have since been spotted multiple times, but rescuers have been unable to wrangle them.

"I've had a couple of chances to get up close, but I wasn't able to get close enough. The horses started going backwards more than forwards," professional cowboy Jamie Hanley told CTV News.

A CTV crew was able to capture video of the llamas in the 7th Line area on Monday, but the animals fled into a wooded area.

McKay said it is good that the llamas have stayed together thus far, as that will deter coyotes from seeing them as easy prey.

"I just want them home," she said.

