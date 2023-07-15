Advertisement
Odd News
July 15, 2023 / 4:26 PM

Calif. wildlife officials work to safely capture 'aggressive' sea otter

By Patrick Hilsman
"Otter 841" is shown in a photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, which is trying to capture the "aggressive" creature which has confronted surfers and kayakers. Photo Courtesy of CDFW
"Otter 841" is shown in a photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, which is trying to capture the "aggressive" creature which has confronted surfers and kayakers. Photo Courtesy of CDFW

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 15 (UPI) -- California and federal wildlife officials have vowed to do everything possible to safely capture a sea otter that has been "aggressively" approaching surfers and kayakers in the Pacific Ocean near Santa Cruz.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Friday they will do the best they can to capture the 5-year-old female otter, which has been making news by biting surfboards and exhibiting other aggressive behavior.

Advertisement

Known as Otter 841, the animal was born at the Monterey Bay Aquarium but was released into the wild in 2021.

The organizations say a team of capture specialists from the CDFW and the Monterey Bay Aquarium has been trying to catch the otter since July 2, but has been unsuccessful.

Earlier this week, officials used a dummy surfer to try and lure the otter but were unable to do so.

Monterey Bay Aquarium Sea Otter Program Manger Jess Fuji says that "although this otter was born in an animal care facility, she was raised by her mother with minimal human contact."

"Upon capture, the sea otter will undergo a health assessment and eventually be re-homed in a zoo or aquarium," state and federal wildlife officials said in a joint statement issued Friday.

Advertisement

"The usual method for safely capturing healthy wild sea otters is a clandestine underwater approach," said Colleen Young, a sea otter biologist at the CDFW.

"In this case, however, the water has generally been too murky for us to see the animal from below. We are adapting other capture methods to this situation but must ensure the safety of both the sea otter and the people attempting capture, which has limited our options and opportunities," Young continued.

The otter has been tagged with a radio transmitter which allows its location to be tracked but scientists believe capturing the otter could take days or weeks.

"The goal is the safe capture of this female sea otter to remove the potential pubic safety risk while also recognizing and acknowledging the important role sea otters play in coastal ecosystems along the Central California coast," said Lilian Carswell of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The organizations say that once the otter is captured it will be taken to Monterey Bay Aquarium where it will be examined before being brought to a permanent home at an aquarium or zoo. The organizations emphasize that "euthanasia and other lethal methods are not under consideration."

Officials are asking surfers and kayakers to avoid approaching sea otters.

Advertisement

Read More

Wildlife officials trying to capture surfboard-stealing otter 2 dead after small plane traveling to Hawaii crashes off California coast Texas biologist gets 6 months in prison for wildlife trafficking

Latest Headlines

Truck hauling load of bananas catches fire on Florida highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Truck hauling load of bananas catches fire on Florida highway
July 14 (UPI) -- The Florida Highway Patrol said it was "not an ap-peeling situation" when a semi truck hauling a load of bananas caught fire on a highway.
Nearby lightning leads Missouri woman to $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Nearby lightning leads Missouri woman to $50,000 lottery prize
July 14 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman to sought shelter from a storm at a convenience store ended up buying a Powerball ticket and winning $50,000.
Hundreds of golden retrievers gather in Scotland for breed's anniversary
Odd News // 1 day ago
Hundreds of golden retrievers gather in Scotland for breed's anniversary
July 14 (UPI) -- Hundreds of golden retrievers gathered in Scotland with their owners to celebrate the 155th anniversary of the breed.
Fireball lights up early morning sky over Louisiana
Odd News // 1 day ago
Fireball lights up early morning sky over Louisiana
July 14 (UPI) -- A large fireball illuminated the early morning sky over Louisiana and the possible meteor was caught on camera by some residents' security cameras.
Baby raccoons rescued from chimney in California
Odd News // 1 day ago
Baby raccoons rescued from chimney in California
July 14 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal control officers responded to a California home to rescue four baby raccoons stuck in the chimney.
Fare-dodging snake found riding D.C. commuter train
Odd News // 1 day ago
Fare-dodging snake found riding D.C. commuter train
July 14 (UPI) -- The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said a train was taken out of service when a snake was spotted on board.
Athlete does 3,249 pushups in hour to break world record
Odd News // 2 days ago
Athlete does 3,249 pushups in hour to break world record
July 13 (UPI) -- An Australian fitness enthusiast recaptured a Guinness World Records title by performing 3,249 pushups in one hour.
Goat captured after weeks on the loose in Nebraska
Odd News // 2 days ago
Goat captured after weeks on the loose in Nebraska
July 13 (UPI) -- An escaped goat that eluded capture for several weeks in Nebraska was finally captured safely by animal control officers.
Missing 15-foot python found near her Los Angeles home
Odd News // 2 days ago
Missing 15-foot python found near her Los Angeles home
July 13 (UPI) -- A 15-foot python named Big Mama is safely back at home after nearly 10 days on the loose in Los Angeles.
Maryland Lottery player wins his fifth $50,000 prize of the year
Odd News // 2 days ago
Maryland Lottery player wins his fifth $50,000 prize of the year
July 13 (UPI) -- An especially lucky Maryland Lottery player collected his fifth $50,000 Pick 5 prize so far this year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tropical bird spotted in Pennsylvania for first time
Tropical bird spotted in Pennsylvania for first time
Hundreds of golden retrievers gather in Scotland for breed's anniversary
Hundreds of golden retrievers gather in Scotland for breed's anniversary
Athlete does 3,249 pushups in hour to break world record
Athlete does 3,249 pushups in hour to break world record
Maryland Lottery player wins his fifth $50,000 prize of the year
Maryland Lottery player wins his fifth $50,000 prize of the year
Fireball lights up early morning sky over Louisiana
Fireball lights up early morning sky over Louisiana
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement