July 13 (UPI) -- A Mexican candy company earned a Guinness World Record by creating a massive marshmallow weighing more than a grand piano.

Dulces Mazapán de la Rosa created the marshmallow outdoors at Plaza Fundadores in Guadalajara as part of celebrations surrounding the state of Jalisco's 200th anniversary.

The company said it took a team of about 100 people around 53 hours to prepare the giant, fluffy treat.

The marshmallow weighed in at 1,429.47 pounds, more than a 1,058-pound Steinway D274 grand piano, Guinness World Records said.

A GWR adjudicator was on hand to verify the colossal confection beat the previous record of 205.25 pounds, set by Britain's Berkhamsted School in 2019.