Website offers $1,000 to watch 16 animated 'Barbie' movies

Website Casino.ca is offering to pay someone $1,000 to watch 16 animated "Barbie" movies ahead of the release of the live-action film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- A Canada-based website is celebrating the upcoming release of the live-action Barbie film by offering to pay someone $1,000 to watch and review all 16 animated Barbie movies. Casino.ca said the chosen applicant for "Barbie's Dream Job" will be paid $1,000 to watch the 16 animated movies released between 2001 and 2009 and rank them by quality.

The winner will also receive a $50 stipend to attend Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, when it releases in theaters July 21. They will then be asked to determine where the live action movie ranks among its animated predecessors.

"For those who grew up in the 90s and 2000s, the original Barbie movies represent a nostalgic, simpler time," the website said. "Were you were the Barbie buff who owned every iteration of the iconic doll and saw every movie? Or were you the annoying sibling who popped Barbie's head off, but secretly loved the films? Either way, there's no denying these cinematic gems hold a significant place in Millennial and Gen Z history."

Applications are being accepted through Sunday.