Website offers $1,000 to watch 16 animated 'Barbie' movies

The winner will also receive a $50 stipend to attend Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, when it releases in theaters July 21. They will then be asked to determine where the live action movie ranks among its animated predecessors.
"For those who grew up in the 90s and 2000s, the original Barbie movies represent a nostalgic, simpler time," the website said. "Were you were the Barbie buff who owned every iteration of the iconic doll and saw every movie? Or were you the annoying sibling who popped Barbie's head off, but secretly loved the films? Either way, there's no denying these cinematic gems hold a significant place in Millennial and Gen Z history."
Applications are being accepted through Sunday.