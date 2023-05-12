Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 12, 2023 / 12:33 PM

Britain's largest zoo welcomes 'boom' of endangered baby animals

By Patrick Hilsman
1/4
The Whipsnade Zoo, the largest in Britain, has announced that a number of animals, including from species that are endangered and extinct in the wild, like the Pere David's deer shown here. Photo Courtesy of Whipsnade Zoo
The Whipsnade Zoo, the largest in Britain, has announced that a number of animals, including from species that are endangered and extinct in the wild, like the Pere David's deer shown here. Photo Courtesy of Whipsnade Zoo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 12 (UPI) -- Britain's largest zoo announced a "baby boom" Friday, announcing it has welcomed a number of newborn animals, including from species that are endangered and extinct in the wild.

Whipsnade Zoo head of zoological operations Matt Webb said "zookeepers will be busy" as the zoo saw the births of 13 Pere David's deer fawns, which are extinct in the wild, as well as two Przewalski's foals and two Northern Rockhopper Penguin chicks both of which are endangered species.

Advertisement

"These births are important victories for the European Endangered Species Program (EEP) as we work to ensure these animals, which face a myriad of threats in the wild, have a strong and genetically varied population at conservations zoos like Whipsnade," said Webb.

The 13 new fawns are visible to the public at the zoo's Passage Through Asia habitat. The habitat is also home to Przewalski's horses which the Whipsnade Zoo describes as the "only true wild horse."

A new Przewalski's foal, which has yet to be named, was recently born at the zoo, joining the baby Przewalski's horse known named Luujin by zoo staff.

The tiny Northern Rockhopper Penguins born recently to the zoo are native to the South Atlantic region, including parts of Antarctica, and are amongst the smallest species of penguin on Earth.

Advertisement

The population of Rockhopper Penguins has plummeted since the 1950s and it is officially classified as an endangered species. An oil spill in 2011, near the Tristan de Cunha volcanic islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, killed a large number of local penguins, including Northern Rockhopper penguins.

Read More

British zoo welcomes 'surprise' birth of endangered giant otter triplets Rare bontebok antelope born at Oregon Zoo San Diego Zoo announces birth of endangered Amur leopard twins

Latest Headlines

Mom, daughter persevere hardship to graduate college together
Odd News // 14 minutes ago
Mom, daughter persevere hardship to graduate college together
May 12 (UPI) -- A 50-year-old mother and her 25-year-old daughter will graduate together on Friday with straight A's from a graduate program at a Texas university. It's the fifth time they've completed college programs together.
No joke: Michigan man wins lotto prize on losing tickets
Odd News // 1 hour ago
No joke: Michigan man wins lotto prize on losing tickets
May 12 (UPI) -- The third time is a charm, but don't discount second chances as a Michigan man scored a big win in a lottery pool based on losing tickets.
A peeping goat is on the loose in Chatham Township, N.J.
Odd News // 3 hours ago
A peeping goat is on the loose in Chatham Township, N.J.
May 12 (UPI) -- Police in Chatham Township, N.J., are seeking an unusual perpetrator seen peering into homes in the area -- a peeping goat.
Dedicated Lakers fan gets LeBron James' face etched into his hair
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Dedicated Lakers fan gets LeBron James' face etched into his hair
May 11 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles Lakers fan in Illinois showed support for his team in the playoffs by having the face of LeBron James trimmed into the hair on the back of his head.
Massive Chicago River snapping turtle dubbed 'Chonkasaurus'
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Massive Chicago River snapping turtle dubbed 'Chonkasaurus'
May 11 (UPI) -- A giant snapping turtle dubbed Chonkasaurus is becoming an online celebrity after it was caught on camera lounging on some rocks in the Chicago River.
Minnesota man invents beer-powered motorcycle
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Minnesota man invents beer-powered motorcycle
May 11 (UPI) -- A Minnesota inventor who gained a following for his unusual vehicles unveiled his latest creation: a beer-powered motorcycle.
Woman wins $1 million one week after buying her first house
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Woman wins $1 million one week after buying her first house
May 11 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman collected a $1 million lottery prize just one week after closing on her first-ever house.
UPS driver finds 2-foot monitor lizard wandering Pennsylvania road
Odd News // 23 hours ago
UPS driver finds 2-foot monitor lizard wandering Pennsylvania road
May 11 (UPI) -- An animal rescue group in Pennsylvania said it is temporarily caring for a 2-foot-long lizard found wandering in a road by a package delivery driver.
Boat falls from tow truck, blocks traffic on Pennsylvania highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Boat falls from tow truck, blocks traffic on Pennsylvania highway
May 11 (UPI) -- Both lanes of a highway ramp in Pennsylvania were blocked by an unusual hazard that fell from a tow truck -- a boat.
World's oldest dog turns 31 in Portugal
Odd News // 1 day ago
World's oldest dog turns 31 in Portugal
May 11 (UPI) -- The world's oldest dog, a Portugal canine named Bobi, is celebrating his milestone 31st birthday on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Massive Chicago River snapping turtle dubbed 'Chonkasaurus'
Massive Chicago River snapping turtle dubbed 'Chonkasaurus'
World's oldest dog turns 31 in Portugal
World's oldest dog turns 31 in Portugal
Minnesota man invents beer-powered motorcycle
Minnesota man invents beer-powered motorcycle
Bear rings doorbell at West Virginia home
Bear rings doorbell at West Virginia home
Dedicated Lakers fan gets LeBron James' face etched into his hair
Dedicated Lakers fan gets LeBron James' face etched into his hair
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement