March 13 (UPI) -- An Armenian athlete broke a Guinness World Record when he clung to the skids of a helicopter and performed 32 pull-ups in 1 minute.

Hamazasp Hloyan took on the record for most pull-ups from a helicopter in 1 minute in Yerevan.

Hloyan, who trained for the record attempt with fellow Armenian Guinness World Record holder Roman Sahradyan, completed 32 pull-ups in 1 minute to take the title.

The previous record, 25, was set by Belgian athlete Stan Bruininck in 2022. Bruininck bested Sahradyan's total of 23.