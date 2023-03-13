Trending
Odd News
March 13, 2023 / 1:39 PM

Maryland man collects $50,000 lottery prize -- his fourth big win

By Ben Hooper
Kenneth Weinberg bought a scratch-off lottery ticket and won his fourth prize of at least $50,000. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery
March 13 (UPI) -- A Maryland man bought a scratch-off lottery ticket and ended up visiting lottery headquarters to collect his fourth prize of at least $50,000.

Kenneth Weinberg of Columbia told Maryland Lottery officials he chose the $50,000 Cash scratch-off ticket from a local store because of recent good experiences with the game.

"I've been doing well these last few weeks with $50,000 Cash," he said. "When I stopped by the Royal Farms in Elkridge, that's what I played."

Weinberg said he used the lottery scanner on the ticket before he scratched it off.

"I've been having an issue with my eyesight, so I rely on the scanner. It's easier to read," he said.

The $20 ticket turned out to be a $50,000 top prize winner.

"It directed me to go to the lottery office, so I knew it was too big a winner for the store to pay," he said.

Weinberg previously visited lottery headquarters on three occasions to collect prizes of $50,000 or more. His largest prize was $100,000.

"I've been very lucky with the lottery," he said.

The player said his previous experiences did not dull the excitement of his latest win.

"It was like the first time. My heart started beating so fast," he said. "It was amazing. All I could say was, 'Wow!'"

Weinberg said his latest winnings will go toward home remodeling projects.

