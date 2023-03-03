March 3 (UPI) -- A 7-year-old Louisiana boy with a firm grasp of baseball rules is seeking a Guinness World Record as the world's youngest umpire.

Lathan Williams, a Hammond boy known as Lathan the Kid Umpire on the social media channels managed by his parents, has been serving as an umpire for local baseball games since age 5, making calls at games featuring players as old as 12.

Lathan, who also plays for a local little league team, is scheduled to umpire for a double-header Wednesday at Stevens Park in Gonzales.

The event, sponsored by APBaseball, will serve as Williams' official attempt at earning the Guinness World Record for the world's youngest baseball umpire.