March 3, 2023

7-year-old baseball umpire seeks Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper

March 3 (UPI) -- A 7-year-old Louisiana boy with a firm grasp of baseball rules is seeking a Guinness World Record as the world's youngest umpire.

Lathan Williams, a Hammond boy known as Lathan the Kid Umpire on the social media channels managed by his parents, has been serving as an umpire for local baseball games since age 5, making calls at games featuring players as old as 12.

Lathan, who also plays for a local little league team, is scheduled to umpire for a double-header Wednesday at Stevens Park in Gonzales.

The event, sponsored by APBaseball, will serve as Williams' official attempt at earning the Guinness World Record for the world's youngest baseball umpire.

Firefighters hoist horse stranded in backyard swimming pool
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Firefighters hoist horse stranded in backyard swimming pool
March 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain responded to a home to rescue a horse that had fallen into its owner's swimming pool and was unable to get itself out.
Florida woman runs ultra-marathon distances for 23 consecutive days
Odd News // 15 hours ago
Florida woman runs ultra-marathon distances for 23 consecutive days
March 2 (UPI) -- A Florida woman earned a Guinness World Record when she completed 23 ultra-marathon runs -- 31.1 miles -- in a 23-day period.
Minnesota officer removes jar from raccoon's head
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Minnesota officer removes jar from raccoon's head
March 2 (UPI) -- A Minnesota police officer came to the rescue of a raccoon he spotted running around with a jar stuck over its head.
National Park Service: 'Never push a slower friend down' in a bear encounter
Odd News // 22 hours ago
National Park Service: 'Never push a slower friend down' in a bear encounter
March 2 (UPI) -- The National Park Service offered some sage advice for park visitors who encounter bears: "Never push a slower friend down."
Woman wins $100,000 lottery prize 11 hours after $11,000 casino jackpot
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Woman wins $100,000 lottery prize 11 hours after $11,000 casino jackpot
March 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman scored a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket less than 12 hours after she scored an $11,000 jackpot at a casino.
Thailand's Chalong Pakdeevijit named world's oldest TV director
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Thailand's Chalong Pakdeevijit named world's oldest TV director
March 2 (UPI) -- A 91-year-old Thai man was dubbed the world's oldest TV director by Guinness World Records after completing his most recent project.
Alligator interrupts lacrosse practice at Florida high school
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Alligator interrupts lacrosse practice at Florida high school
March 2 (UPI) -- A Florida high school's lacrosse team practice was interrupted when an alligator decided to take a walk across the field.
Dog rescued after multiple days stranded on Florida island
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dog rescued after multiple days stranded on Florida island
March 2 (UPI) -- Police in Florida said a shy dog stranded on an island for multiple days was successfully caught and taken to a shelter.
Michigan chicken dubbed world's oldest by Guinness World Records
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan chicken dubbed world's oldest by Guinness World Records
March 2 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman's pet chicken was certified as the oldest in the world by Guinness World Records after the hen's age was confirmed to be at least 20 years and 304 days.
Two dogs rescued after falling through ice on Colorado lake
Odd News // 1 day ago
Two dogs rescued after falling through ice on Colorado lake
March 1 (UPI) -- A pair of dogs ventured out onto the ice of a frozen lake and ended up needing to be rescued by firefighters from two departments.
