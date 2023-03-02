Trending
Odd News
March 2, 2023 / 3:12 PM

Minnesota officer removes jar from raccoon's head

By Ben Hooper

March 2 (UPI) -- A Minnesota police officer came to the rescue of a raccoon he spotted running around with a jar stuck over its head.

The Oak Grove Police Department said in a Facebook post that the officer, whose name was "not released for dignity's sake," was working the midnight shift when he was "faced with a scavenging mammal of the weasel family and a jar stuck over its head."

The officer engaged in a foot chase with the raccoon, which led to the officer traveling "a quarter mile in steps within 10 square feet" as the animal attempted to evade capture.

The officer was eventually able to grab the raccoon and remove the jar.

"The raccoon did not report any injuries from the incident, and the officer did not display any external injuries though internally it may be too soon," the post said.

