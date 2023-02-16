Trending
Feb. 16, 2023

Virginia angler reels in extremely rare golden largemouth bass

By Ben Hooper
Jacob Moore was fishing in the James River in Virginia when he reeled in a golden largemouth bass. Wildlife officials said the fish's unusual coloring is the result of a genetic mutation called xanthism. Photo courtesy of Jacob Moore/Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Virginia shared photos of an angler's rare catch from the James River -- a golden largemouth bass.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources said Jacob Moore was fishing in the river, near Chippokes State Park, when he reeled in the curiously yellow fish.

"I haven't seen anything like that before. I've seen bass with black spots, but I'd never seen an albino one," Moore told the wildlife agency.

Alex McCrickard, the agency's aquatic education coordinator, said the fish is not an albino, but has a related condition.

"Golden largemouth bass are extremely rare and most anglers have never seen them, let alone heard of them before," McCrickard said.

"The fish is a product of a genetic mutation that alters the skin pigments called xanthism. Yellow pigmentation dominates in xanthism, as you can see in Moore's golden largemouth."

Moore said he was returned the fish to the river after he measured it and snapped a few photos.

