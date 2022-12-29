Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 29, 2022 / 4:19 PM

Florida firefighters remove python from engine compartment of truck

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida were flagged down by a driver with an unusual emergency -- they found a python in the engine compartment of their truck.

The Fort Myers Fire Department said in a Facebook post that Engine 14 was returning to its station after a medical call Thursday morning when the crew was flagged down by a driver.

Advertisement

The driver explained there was a python in the engine compartment of their truck.

The post said the "city python cowboys" were able to remove the snake from the engine compartment and notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The snake was identified as a ball python and department officials said it was likely an escaped pet.

Read More

Snowy owl makes rare visit to Southern California Driver, passenger avoid serious injury when guardrail impales car Psychic's advice from deceased father leads man to $40,000 lottery win

Latest Headlines

Snowy owl makes rare visit to Southern California
Odd News // 30 minutes ago
Snowy owl makes rare visit to Southern California
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Birdwatchers in southern California were treated to a rare spectacle when a snowy owl was spotted perching on the roof of an Orange County home.
Driver, passenger avoid serious injury when guardrail impales car
Odd News // 42 minutes ago
Driver, passenger avoid serious injury when guardrail impales car
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Connecticut said a driver and passenger "miraculously" walked away without serious injuries after their car ended up impaled on a steel guardrail.
Psychic's advice from deceased father leads man to $40,000 lottery win
Odd News // 44 minutes ago
Psychic's advice from deceased father leads man to $40,000 lottery win
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $40,000 Mega Millions prize after a psychic told him that his deceased father wanted him to play the lottery.
Deer rescued from slippery ice on Missouri lake
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Deer rescued from slippery ice on Missouri lake
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters and state conservation officials in Missouri came to the rescue of a young deer that wandered out onto the frozen Lake of the Ozarks and found itself unable to walk.
California woman receives 100 portable heaters she never ordered
Odd News // 2 hours ago
California woman receives 100 portable heaters she never ordered
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A California woman is trying to get to the bottom of an unusual mystery after being inundated with about 100 packages, each containing a portable heater.
Lost engagement ring found in toilet 21 years later
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Lost engagement ring found in toilet 21 years later
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A diamond engagement ring accidentally flushed down the toilet of a Florida home was returned to its owners after being found lodged inside the commode 21 years later.
Firefighters rescue dog from Lake Erie in Ohio
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Firefighters rescue dog from Lake Erie in Ohio
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Ohio came to the rescue of a dog that went for a swim in Lake Erie and needed some help getting back to shore.
Virginia zoo seeks public's help to name pygmy hippo baby
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Virginia zoo seeks public's help to name pygmy hippo baby
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Virginia zoo is asking for the help of social media users to name a pygmy hippo born at the facility this month.
Italian chefs cook up 56-foot flatbread dish
Odd News // 1 day ago
Italian chefs cook up 56-foot flatbread dish
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- An Italian food association said it created a new world record by cooking up a scacciata -- a type of stuffed flat bread -- measuring 56 feet, 3.2 inches long.
Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who noticed only two Diamond 7s scratch-off lottery tickets were left at his local store decided to buy both of them and won the $4 million top prize.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million
Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million
Texas car wash freezes solid during cold blast
Texas car wash freezes solid during cold blast
Virginia zoo seeks public's help to name pygmy hippo baby
Virginia zoo seeks public's help to name pygmy hippo baby
Lost dog rescued from above waterfall on Utah mountain
Lost dog rescued from above waterfall on Utah mountain
Odd 2022: The 10 oddest Guinness World Records of the year
Odd 2022: The 10 oddest Guinness World Records of the year
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement