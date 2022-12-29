Florida firefighters remove python from engine compartment of truck

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida were flagged down by a driver with an unusual emergency -- they found a python in the engine compartment of their truck.

The Fort Myers Fire Department said in a Facebook post that Engine 14 was returning to its station after a medical call Thursday morning when the crew was flagged down by a driver.

Advertisement

The driver explained there was a python in the engine compartment of their truck.

The post said the "city python cowboys" were able to remove the snake from the engine compartment and notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The snake was identified as a ball python and department officials said it was likely an escaped pet.