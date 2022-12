A Maryland man won $40,000 from a Mega Millions drawing after a psychic told him his deceased father wanted him to buy lottery tickets. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $40,000 Mega Millions prize after a psychic told him that his deceased father wanted him to play the lottery. The 55-year-old Washington County man told Maryland Lottery officials a professional psychic told him that his deceased father wanted him to start buying Powerball and Mega Millions tickets. Advertisement

"My dad was an avid lottery player," the player said.

The man said the psychic also handed down a set of numbers supposedly from his father, but he switched to buying Quick Pick tickets when the numbers failed to yield any results.

A ticket purchased at the Corner Store in Brunswick for the Nov. 18 Mega Millions drawing ended up earning the man a $40,000 prize.

The man said most of his winnings will go into the bank.

"We are at the point in our lives where the kids' student loans have been paid off and we no longer have a mortgage," he said.

The winner said he used to be an avid scratch-off player and previously scored a $50,000 prize in 2017.