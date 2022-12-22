Florida deputy breaks up fight between hawk and snake

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's deputy responding to a report of an injured hawk on a sidewalk arrived to find the bird of prey engaged in a battle with a long black snake.

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Nick Aldous recently responded to a report of an injured hawk on a sidewalk near Gainesville, and the deputy arrived to find the hawk had a black snake wrapped around its body.

Advertisement

Body camera footage posted to Facebook by the sheriff's office shows Aldous using gloves and towels to unwrap the snake from the hawk's body.

Aldous said both the hawk and the snake were OK after being disentangled from one another.