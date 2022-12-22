Fireball streaks across the dark sky over Alaska

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A bright fireball illuminated the dark sky over Alaska and was caught on camera in the south-central part of the state.

Multiple home security cameras in the Anchorage and Wasilla areas captured video when the large meteor crossed the sky over the state about 5:47 a.m. Wednesday.

The fireball sparked numerous reports to the American Meteor Society.

The AMS said Earth is currently passing through material shed by a comet, causing an annual event known as the Ursid Meteor Shower. The shower typically peaks around Dec. 22-23, the AMS said.