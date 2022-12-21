Coyote rescued from basement at Wisconsin construction site

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Animal services officers in Wisconsin rescued a coyote that wandered onto a construction site and became trapped in the basement.

Public Health Madison & Dane County said in a Facebook post that officers from its Animal Services department responded to a report of a coyote in distress at a home under construction in Dane County.

The officers found that the coyote had fallen into the basement and was unable to climb out.

The post said the coyote appeared to be "frozen in fear" when the officers arrived.

The rescuers "got the coyote's hind end in a net and pulled her out," the post said.

The coyote was examined for injuries and set free.