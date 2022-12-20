Deer with antlers entangled in wire fence rescued in Maryland

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A police sergeant in Maryland came to the rescue of a deer that got its antlers entangled in a wire fence.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department posted a video to YouTube showing body camera footage of Sgt. Matt Hall coming to the rescue of a deer stuck in a fence in Friendship.

The department said Hall had been flagged down by witnesses on Friendship Road who reported a deer was stuck in a fence and couldn't free itself.

The video shows Hall pulling the wires of the fence apart so the deer could pull its antlers free.