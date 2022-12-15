Unexpected routine change leads Maryland couple to $100,000 lottery prize

A pair of Maryland Lottery players from Prince George's County said an unexpected change in their usual routine for buying Pick 5 tickets led to their winning $100,000 from a recent drawing. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

The Prince George's County man told Maryland Lottery officials that he and his wife have a usual routine for playing Pick 5: he supplies the numbers and she buys the ticket.

The man said their usual routine was interrupted on Black Friday, when his wife had to work late, leading him to stop at an ATM to get cash so he could buy the ticket.

The husband said he was surprised to find the ATM dispensed all of his money in $5 bills. He said the strangeness of the day led to his deciding to buy two identical $1 tickets instead of the usual single ticket.

He said he was so shocked when he saw his numbers had matched the Nov. 25 midday results that he called his wife and asked her to read the winning numbers to him over the phone.

"I yelled back, I got it twice," the player recalled.

The couple's tickets each earned a $50,000 jackpot, bringing their total prize to $100,000.



The winners said they plan to share their good luck by making donations to charities and churches.