Dec. 14, 2022 / 2:45 PM

Colorado zoo's koala joey peeks out from pouch for the first time

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A Colorado zoo said a koala joey born at the facility recently has started to peek out from its mother's pouch.

The zoo said 5-year-old koala Charlotte gave birth to a joey on May 6 and the baby was first seen poking its head out from her pouch on Dec. 8.

"As a first-time mom, risks can remain high, but the team is cautiously optimistic," the zoo said in a Facebook post. "The veterinary team is hoping to give the little joey its first check-up sometime this week."

The zoo said koala joeys generally remain in their mothers' pouches for about six months. The sex of the joey is not yet known.

Chance dad encounter leads man to $200,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Chance dad encounter leads man to $200,000 lottery prize
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said spotting his dad's car parked at a convenience store led to his winning a $200,000 lottery prize.
British school's Lego hanukkiah might be world's largest
Odd News // 1 hour ago
British school's Lego hanukkiah might be world's largest
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Students at a school in Britain attempted a Guinness World Record by constructing an 18-foot hanukkiah -- the traditional menorah used for Hanukkah celebrations -- from 80,000 Lego bricks.
Stranded dog rescued from mangrove island in Florida
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Stranded dog rescued from mangrove island in Florida
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office came to the rescue of a dog spotted stranded on a mangrove island in a creek.
Animal rescuers free deer stuck in California fence
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Animal rescuers free deer stuck in California fence
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California came to the assistance of a deer that became stuck between the bars of a fence.
Idaho man folds 31 T-shirts in 1 minute for world record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Idaho man folds 31 T-shirts in 1 minute for world record
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 250 Guinness World Records titles to his name broke another record by folding 31 T-shirts in 1 minute.
North Carolina woman surprised to find black bear den behind her house
Odd News // 22 hours ago
North Carolina woman surprised to find black bear den behind her house
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman who heard strange noises coming from outside her home was surprised to learn she was sharing her property with a bear den.
California woman reunited with lost cat after 6 years
Odd News // 23 hours ago
California woman reunited with lost cat after 6 years
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A California woman was reunited with her missing cat after six years when the feline was brought to a shelter and scanned for a microchip.
Deer crashes through window into Pennsylvania restaurant
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Deer crashes through window into Pennsylvania restaurant
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The owners of a Pennsylvania restaurant said employees had a scare when a deer crashed through the front window of the business and ran loose through the dining area.
Halftime store run leads to $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Halftime store run leads to $100,000 lottery prize
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who ran out to buy side dishes during halftime of a football game ended up forgetting the food when he won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
90-year-old woman receives her college degree in Illinois
Odd News // 1 day ago
90-year-old woman receives her college degree in Illinois
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A woman who dropped out of college a few semesters shy of graduation was finally presented with her bachelor's degree at the age of 90 at Northern Illinois University.
