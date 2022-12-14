Colorado zoo's koala joey peeks out from pouch for the first time

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A Colorado zoo said a koala joey born at the facility recently has started to peek out from its mother's pouch.

The zoo said 5-year-old koala Charlotte gave birth to a joey on May 6 and the baby was first seen poking its head out from her pouch on Dec. 8.

"As a first-time mom, risks can remain high, but the team is cautiously optimistic," the zoo said in a Facebook post. "The veterinary team is hoping to give the little joey its first check-up sometime this week."

The zoo said koala joeys generally remain in their mothers' pouches for about six months. The sex of the joey is not yet known.