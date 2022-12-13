California woman reunited with lost cat after 6 years

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A California woman was reunited with her missing cat after six years when the feline was brought to a shelter and scanned for a microchip.

The Sacramento SPCA said a stray cat was brought to the facility Friday and staff scanned the feline for a microchip.

The information on the chip identified the cat as Lily, a pet belonging to Jessica Kinsey of West Sacramento.

Kinsey said she was shocked to receive the call about Lily's presence at the shelter, as the feline had been missing for six years.

"Everyone is in total disbelief that she made it home," Kinsey told CBS Sacramento.

Kinsey said she was only 16 when she adopted Lily as a kitten, and she was an indoor/outdoor cat until she failed to return home one day.

"She would come and go for a couple days and always come back, and then she didn't," Kinsey said.

Kinsey said she never completely lost hope and kept the now-13-year-old cat's microchip information updated in the hopes that she would eventually be found.

"It doesn't happen often enough, so we are really encouraging everyone to microchip, microchip, microchip, it's how we make those reunifications happen, and we love it when it does," said Jamie Larson, the director of animal services at the Sacramento SPCA.