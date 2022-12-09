Trending
Dec. 9, 2022 / 3:24 PM

British zoo welcomes birth of rare Malayan tapir

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A British zoo announced the birth of a rare Malayan tapir, an event heralded by officials as a crucial step in conservation for the endangered species.

The Chester Zoo in northwest England announced baby tapir Nessa was born Nov. 30 to mother Margery, 10, and father Betong, 10.

Nessa was born at the end of a 13-month pregnancy, the zoo said.

"We are one of just two British zoos currently caring for the Malayan tapir. It's a species listed as endangered on the International Union of Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species," the zoo said in the birth announcement.

There are estimated to be fewer than 2,500 Malayan tapirs remaining in the wild in Malaysia, Sumatra, Thailand and Myanmar.

