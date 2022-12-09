British zoo welcomes birth of rare Malayan tapir

EXCITING NEWS: We've welcomed the birth of a rare Malayan tapir, named Nessa! ✨ Fewer than 2,500 Malayan tapir remain in the wild due to mass habitat loss, leaving the species endangered, but we're fighting to preserve their forest home in South East Asia. pic.twitter.com/D8i451z0pH— Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) December 9, 2022

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A British zoo announced the birth of a rare Malayan tapir, an event heralded by officials as a crucial step in conservation for the endangered species.

The Chester Zoo in northwest England announced baby tapir Nessa was born Nov. 30 to mother Margery, 10, and father Betong, 10.

Advertisement

Nessa was born at the end of a 13-month pregnancy, the zoo said.

"We are one of just two British zoos currently caring for the Malayan tapir. It's a species listed as endangered on the International Union of Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species," the zoo said in the birth announcement.

There are estimated to be fewer than 2,500 Malayan tapirs remaining in the wild in Malaysia, Sumatra, Thailand and Myanmar.