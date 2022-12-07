Trending
Dec. 7, 2022

Book returned to Australian school library was nearly 120 years overdue

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A school in Queensland, Australia, said a book recently returned to its library was found to be nearly 120 years overdue.

Toowoomba Grammar School said in an Instagram post that the book, a copy of Great Expectations by Charles Dickens, was recently returned to the school's library by a man named John Lamb.

Lamb's grandfather, Arthur Lamb, had been a student at the facility during the 1902-03 school year, and had checked the book out of the library in 1903.

"The book was discovered recently by family members in a box of various possessions and is in excellent condition," the post said. "Lamb kindly returned it to the school for display -- 120 years overdue!!! A huge thank you to the Lamb family."

