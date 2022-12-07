Dog accidentally sent through X-ray tunnel at Wisconsin airport

A dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray @MSN_Airport this week. When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules. At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/JLOStCDsir— TSA_GreatLakes (@TSA_GreatLakes) December 6, 2022

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Transportation Security Administration is reminding passengers of the proper protocol for traveling with pets after a dog accidentally went through a security X-ray at a Wisconsin airport.

TSA Great Lakes revealed in a Twitter post that a small dog was "accidentally sent through the X-ray" when it was left inside a traveler's carry-on bag at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison.

"When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules. At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine," the tweet said.

The tweet included the X-ray photo of the dog inside the traveler's backpack.

TSA representative Jessica Mayle said the dog, a dachshund-chihuahua mix, had been cleared to fly by the airline, but the passenger had been unaware of the correct protocol when taking her pet through the security checkpoint.

"After [the dog] was discovered by the X-ray operator, the officer explained the proper process to the passenger and confirmed she had disclosed she was traveling with the pet to the airline," Mayle said in an email to USA Today. "After her bags were cleared, she proceeded to her gate."

Mayle said the dog was unharmed but "a little skittish" after going through the X-ray tunnel.

The TSA previously detailed the case of a stowaway cat that had gone through an X-ray scanner at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport in November. The passenger had been unaware that the cat, which belonged to a relative, was hiding in his bag.

The passenger in that incident delayed his flight for a day so he could take the cat home.