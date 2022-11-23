X-ray image captures stowaway cat in JFK passenger's luggage

We're letting the cat out of the bag on a hiss-toric find. This CATch had our baggage screening officers @JFKairport saying, "Come on meow"! Feline like you have travel questions reach out to our furiends @AskTSA. They're available every day, from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. (ET). pic.twitter.com/LpIkLbAgzC— TSA (@TSA) November 22, 2022

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Security staff at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport noticed something unusual in the X-ray of a traveler's bag: a stowaway cat.

The Transportation Security Administration said agents monitoring the baggage X-rays at the airport noticed what appeared to be the outline of an animal.

"The bag was opened by a TSA officer, who was shocked to see a live orange cat inside," TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein told The Washington Post.

TSA agents told Delta Airlines about the discovery, and the airline was able to locate the owner of the bag, who was preparing to fly to Orlando, Fla.

The bag's owner said the cat belongs to another member of his family. The man was able to rebook another flight for the next day so he could take the cat home.