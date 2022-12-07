Four horses rescued after falling through ice covering Montana pond

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Emergency responders and farm workers in Montana teamed up to rescue four horses that fell through the ice of a frozen pond.

The South Kalispell Fire Department said crews were joined by other local fire departments, Flathead County Animal Control, staff from Rebecca Farms and a group of concerned locals when the four horses fell through the ice in a pond near Patrick Creek, south of Kalispell.

The rescuers were able to pull all four horses out of the freezing water and transport them for veterinary care.

"It was an amazing day, the community really pulled together for this one," Alexis Langlois, who owns one of the horses, told NBC Montana. "Neighbors, first responders, police, ranch employees."

Langlois said the horses were stuck in the water for about three hours, but all four equines are recovering from the ordeal.