Dec. 6, 2022 / 1:04 PM

Man wins $100,010 lottery prize while waiting for his lunch

By Ben Hooper
A Calvert County, Md., man won $100,010 from a pair of scratch-off lottery tickets while waiting for his lunch at a sandwich shop. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6c1790ea3fd8de7d2e59ee98604c164e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who bought some scratch-off lottery tickets while waiting for his lunch ended up winning $100,010.

The Calvert County grandfather told Maryland Lottery officials he started his day by helping a relative move a boat to winter storage, and then set out to buy some lunch.

The man said he stopped at the Giant store in Prince Frederick and bought some scratch-off lottery tickets to keep himself occupied while waiting for his order at a nearby sandwich shop.

The man said one of his four $5 scratch-offs earned him a $10 prize, and one of his two $10 Blizzard Bucks tickets ended up winning him a $100,000 top prize.

"I saw another zero and another zero, another zero and another zero," the player recalled of silently revealing the prize amount at the sub shop. "I wanted to keep it quiet."

The man said he went outside to scan the ticket on his phone.

"I checked it two or three or four times," the player said.

The winner said one of his grandchildren was skeptical of his news and came over later in the day to confirm the prize.

The man said his winnings will go into his retirement fund.

