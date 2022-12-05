Snake slithers out from under hood of moving car

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A couple driving on an Australian highway had a scare when a snake suddenly slithered out from under the hood of their car.

Kerry Jenkins, who posted video of the incident on TikTok, said she was traveling home to Forster, New South Wales, from Darlington Beach, New South Wales, with her partner and her child when the snake came out.

Advertisement

Jenkins can be heard in the video panicking, while her partner reassures her that the animal is a harmless green tree snake.

Jenkins said in a follow-up post that the couple pulled over at their first opportunity and saw the snake slither from the front grille to the undercarriage of the car.

She said her partner managed to find the snake under the hood the next day.