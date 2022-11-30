Trending
Odd News
Nov. 30, 2022 / 1:56 PM

Large and mysterious object unearthed on Florida beach

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Officials in a Florida county are trying to identify a mysterious, long-buried wooden object partially unearthed by erosion.

Volusia County officials said the object, which appears to be part of a wooden structure, was unearthed in Daytona Beach Shores by erosion following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

"This erosion is unprecedented at this point. We haven't seen this kind of erosion in a very long time," Volusia Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tammy Malphurs told WKMG-TV, "I've been on the beach probably 25 years and that's the first time I've seen it exposed."

It was not clear whether the structure was part of an old boat or an old dock.

"We're not sure what it is but it is a large piece of debris, probably about 80 to 100 feet in length," Malphurs told WESH-TV.

Officials said a state archaeology team is expected to visit the beach soon to attempt to identify the object.

