Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A Missouri man on his way to go fishing with his brother made a pit stop at a gas station and won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. The Missouri Lottery said the player, whose name was not released, was on his way to go fishing with his brother when he stopped at the Zips Fuel Expresso station in Grandview. Advertisement

While inside the store, the man decided to buy a Deck the Halls scratch-off ticket.

"I play sometimes," the player told lottery officials. "So I just decided to pick up one to play that day."

The man ended up scratching off a $50,000 top prize.

"I was just like, 'Thank you, Jesus!'" the winner recalled.

The winner did not reveal whether he has any immediate plans for his winnings.