Nov. 29, 2022 / 5:13 PM

Squirrel knocks out power to one-third of Tennessee company's customers

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Utility officials in a Tennessee town said nearly one-third of customers lost power when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment.

Dickson Electric System in Dickson said in a Twitter post that many customers lost power for a brief time Tuesday when "a cute little squirrel" entered a substation and "created a whole lot of chaos."

The company said the power was only out for a short time.

"We don't always lose power to nearly a third of our customers all at the same time, but when we do, it's usually related to an uninvited guest inside our substation," the company tweeted.

Viola player sticks with same orchestra for 71 years, earns world record Low fuel light leads North Carolina woman to $1M lottery prize Bear attacks inflatable Rudolph in California yard

Workers dig through trash to recover lost wedding rings
Odd News // 51 minutes ago
Workers dig through trash to recover lost wedding rings
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire man who accidentally threw his wife's wedding rings in the trash was able to find them again with some help from sanitation workers.
Viola player sticks with same orchestra for 71 years, earns world record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Viola player sticks with same orchestra for 71 years, earns world record
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An 86-year-old viola player in England was awarded a Guinness World Record after playing with the same orchestra for over 71 years.
Low fuel light leads North Carolina woman to $1M lottery prize
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Low fuel light leads North Carolina woman to $1M lottery prize
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said she has her truck's low fuel light to thank for the $1 million jackpot she won from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Bear attacks inflatable Rudolph in California yard
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Bear attacks inflatable Rudolph in California yard
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A California man's home security camera captured footage of an apparently confused bear that attempted to make a meal out of an inflatable Rudolph holiday decoration.
El Salvador town's 18-foot pupusa breaks world record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
El Salvador town's 18-foot pupusa breaks world record
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Residents of a town in El Salvador broke a Guinness World Record when they baked a pupusa measuring 18 feet across.
Angler finds message in a bottle in Maryland
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Angler finds message in a bottle in Maryland
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A Virginia angler casting his line in the Chesapeake Bay said his most exciting catch of the day wasn't a fish -- it was a message in a bottle.
White deer caught on camera in New York
Odd News // 6 hours ago
White deer caught on camera in New York
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in New York said a white deer caught on camera in West Seneca "appears to be a leucistic white-tailed deer."
Idaho man throws paper plane nearly 50 feet for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Idaho man throws paper plane nearly 50 feet for Guinness World Record
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with 250 Guinness World Records added another record to his name when he threw a paper airplane 49.21 feet and hit a target.
Rare antelope calf born at Pennsylvania zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Rare antelope calf born at Pennsylvania zoo
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The Lehigh Valley Zoo in Pennsylvania announced the birth of a scimitar-horned oryx calf, a rare antelope that's extinct in the wild.
2,040 dancers attempt salsa world record in Venezuela
Odd News // 1 day ago
2,040 dancers attempt salsa world record in Venezuela
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A total 2,040 dancers gathered at the National Sports Institute in Venezuela to attempt a Guinness World Record for the largest salsa casino circle dance.
