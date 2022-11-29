Squirrel knocks out power to one-third of Tennessee company's customers

| r e s t o r e d | We don't always lose power to nearly A THIRD of our customers all at the same time, but when we do, it's usually related to an uninvited guest inside our substation.⚠️❌⚠️ This morning's brief + massive outage was caused by a cute little squirrel... pic.twitter.com/elzM5YNFpV— Dickson Electric System (@DicksonElectric) November 29, 2022

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Utility officials in a Tennessee town said nearly one-third of customers lost power when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment.

Dickson Electric System in Dickson said in a Twitter post that many customers lost power for a brief time Tuesday when "a cute little squirrel" entered a substation and "created a whole lot of chaos."

Advertisement

The company said the power was only out for a short time.

"We don't always lose power to nearly a third of our customers all at the same time, but when we do, it's usually related to an uninvited guest inside our substation," the company tweeted.