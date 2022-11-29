Trending
Odd News
Nov. 29, 2022

Bear attacks inflatable Rudolph in California yard

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A California man's home security camera captured footage of an apparently confused bear that attempted to make a meal out of an inflatable Rudolph holiday decoration.

Dave Lester of Zephyr Cove, in the South Lake Tahoe area, said in a Facebook post that he woke Saturday morning to find the inflatable Rudolph he had put out for Christmas had been shredded by an early-morning visitor.

"Sad news," Lester wrote, "Woke up this morning to Rudolph laying on the ground unresponsive. No amount of CPR or duct tape could revive him."

Lester shared security camera footage showing the decoration being mauled by a bear that visited his yard about 5 a.m. He said the animal showed no interest in any of his other decorations.

The homeowner said a group of bears are known to frequent the area and are usually spotted about once a week.

"They have a little route they use where they walk right in front of the houses," Lester told KTVU-TV.

He said the bears occasionally showed interest in the inflatable Rudolph last year, but never damaged it before.

"There were a couple stare downs last year but for some reason he just figured he was going to make a meal out of Rudolph," Lester said.

