Ann Miller was awarded a Guinness World Records title after playing viola for the Redhill Sinfonia for over 71 years. Photo courtesy of Redhill Sinfonia

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An 86-year-old viola player in England was awarded a Guinness World Record after playing with the same orchestra for over 71 years. The record-keeping organization confirmed Ann Miller was the new record holder for longest career as a player for the same orchestra after playing viola for the Redhill Sinfonia in Surrey for 71 years and 194 days.

Miller, who is still active with the group, first played with the Redhill Sinfonia at age 14 and has now been with the organization for 73 seasons.

Miller took the record from bass player Jane Little, who spent 71 years playing for the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.