British zoo unveils newborn giraffe with behind-the-scenes video

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A zoo in England announced the birth of a baby giraffe and unveiled the new calf with a behind-the-scenes video.

ZSL Whipsnade Zoo posted a video to YouTube showing the 6-foot baby born Nov. 11 to parents Luna and Bashu.

The zoo said the new baby was dubbed Wilfred in honor of World War I-era poet Wilfred Owen.

"Wilfred is Luna's third calf and she has been a wonderful, attentive mum as always, alongside dad Bashu, who has also been very caring -- leaning down to lick and clean the youngster," deputy team leader Michael Hepher said on the zoo's website.

"We'll be giving mum, dad and calf some quiet time in their behind-the-scenes barn over the next week, but they'll soon join grandma Ijuma, sister Nuru and the rest of the close-knit, family herd who will show him all the vital giraffe skills he needs to learn," Hepher said.