Nov. 14, 2022 / 5:09 PM

Escaped mustang captured after swimming across bay in Wisconsin

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in Wisconsin said they captured a loose horse that ran wild on several roads and even swam across a bay.

The Door County Sheriff's Office said the owner of the horse said the animal was a wild mustang and warned members of the public should not attempt to capture it.

The mustang was spotted running loose just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the area of Bay Shore Drive in the Township of Sevastopol, and the horse was then seen swimming across Green Bay to Potawatomi State Park.

The horse was spotted running near multiple other roads before being corralled early Monday morning.

"We would like to send thanks to Jesus 'Chewy' Jauregui, who assisted in corralling the mustang," the sheriff's office in a Facebook post.

