The Monroe County Sheriff's Office in Michigan said a wallaby is on the loose in Bedford Township. Photo by pen_ash/Pixabay.com

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Michigan are asking the public to be on the lookout for a wallaby on the loose in Monroe County. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the wallaby has been seen wandering loose in recent days in Bedford Township. Advertisement

The release said the sheriff's office consulted with the U.S. Department of Agriculture "in order to determine any risk to public health that may result from this animal roaming freely in our community."

"We are happy to announce the USDA has informed us that the wallaby is not a threat to public safety as it will not approach humans, dogs, or other domestic animals," the sheriff's office wrote.

The release said the sheriff's office is currently trying to identify the exotic animal's owner.