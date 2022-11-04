Woman finds two pythons mating behind her microwave

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A reptile wrangler was summoned to an Australian home where a resident discovered the cause of a moving microwave was a pair of mating pythons.

A video posted to Facebook shows Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers responding to a home in Buderim where a woman discovered two carpet pythons in the throes of passion in her kitchen.

The snake catching business said the woman noticed her microwave had moved and looked behind it to find the pair of mating snakes.

"We were able to get there very quickly and relocate the two love birds back out into the bush where they belong," the post said.