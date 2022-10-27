Alligators chomp pumpkins at Florida theme park

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Gatorland theme park and wildlife preserve in Florida shared video of its alligators getting into the Halloween spirit by chomping down on pumpkins.

Gatorland, located in Orlando, posted videos to Instagram showing its resident alligators using their powerful jaws to bite through pumpkins.

"Halloween is coming and the pumpkin crunching has begun," the park said in one of the video captions.

The park shared a video showing other animals, including capybaras, birds and wild cats, snacking on pumpkins.

Gatorland officials said the pumpkins provide enrichment as well as snacks for the animals.